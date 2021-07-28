Cuban Americans Urge President Biden to intervene in the Cuban Regime.

Creator: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP | Credit: TNS

Hundreds of Cuban Americans, political exiles, and activists marched earlier this month to the US Capitol to oppose the Cuban Government and the Cuban anti-government rally. Cubans from all across the United States congregated outside the White House, carrying signals of freedom in their Cuban and American flags. The protestors asked President Joe Biden to take action against the government of the island. Human rights organizations allege Cuba’s leaders have used censorship techniques and terror tactics to suppress historic anti-government rallies, the greatest protests since the Fidel Castro revolution in 1959.

I’m here today because our nation has been in pain for 62 years, and we need this; and I’m a citizen of the United States, and we need this government to acknowledge what’s going on in Cuba. My nation does not beg for food since all this time we assist our family. We have sent them food, medication, everything they need. Now, freedom is what we desire for them — Marisol Lorenzo (Cuban American)

Economic struggles, medical and food scarcity, and rage against the government erupted in Cuba on July 11. Police clashes left one person dead, while hundreds of others were targeted by the subsequent attack. Certain demonstrators were detained and charged with disdain, public disturbance, vandalism, and neglect during a pandemic. The march, ending at the Cuban embassy, was scheduled for Revolution Day in Cuba. It’s a national holiday celebrating the first Batista government attack by Fidel Castro. Several specialists remember firsthand experiences of the Communist Party’s persecution of Cuba. In the midst of the repression, Internet outages made it harder for families to keep in contact.

The backing from the United States to the Cuban people putting sanctions on Cuba’s Minister of Defense, Biden, this week warned that penalties would mark the beginning of actions against the Communist Party. The crisis in Cuba split the area; hundreds of Argentine protesters came to support the communist government of Cuba outside of the Cuban Embassy in Buenos Aries. The protests take place in the Caribbean nation’s worst turmoil in decades.

In the city of Mexico. In Cuba’s national song, protesters gathered singing and singing. They called for the embargo on Cuba to be stopped. Cuban Ambassador Pedro Nunez stated that Cuban households should likewise be confronted with lower limitations on sending money. The July protest was mainly attributed to counter-revolutionary financing by exploiting the economic difficulties created by the U.S. embargo of decades.

