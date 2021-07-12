California Prosecutors want her prosecuted as an adult after an Uber driver was reportedly stabbed to death by a minor.

Credit: Flickr

A California girl is accused of fatally stabbing an Uber driver, and prosecutors want her prosecuted as an adult.

In the stabbing incident that occurred on Tuesday, the defendant, who is 17 years old, was arraigned digitally on Friday. Through her counsel, she filed a not guilty plea in juvenile court.

According to Prosecutor Cherie Somerville, the district attorney’s office will petition Superior Court Judge Espaa to transfer the case to adult court.

According to the station, the suspect’s parents and the victim’s husband, who listened in on the teleconference, were present during Friday’s arraignment in juvenile court.

The unidentified teenager is suspected of murdering Raquel Spohn Wehber, a 58-year-old Uber Eats driver, on Lanoitan Avenue near 18th Street in National City, approximately a 10-minute drive south of San Diego.

Spohn Wehber was stabbed several times and died at the spot, according to reports. According to FOX 5, witnesses reported seeing a lady fleeing from a vehicle. Officers tracked a blood trail to a neighboring mobile home and arrested the adolescent girl on suspicion of murder.

The fatal stabbing came after a string of assaults on Uber drivers. Two adolescent girls pled convicted last month in connection with the horrific murder of an Uber Eats driver in Washington, D.C., during a failed carjacking.

One of the girls, now 13, was sentenced to juvenile imprisonment on Tuesday and will be freed when she reaches the age of 21. The second victim, a 15-year-old girl at the time of the incident, was sentenced in June.

The motive for the stabbing, as well as the connection between the victim and the perpetrator, remain unknown.

Judge Espana decided that the adolescent must be kept in custody. She is scheduled to appear in court again on July 20 for a readiness hearing.

