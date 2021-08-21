Pools in Peoria to cool down the summer heat

PEORIA, AZ - As a city that is located in a desert area, Peoria could be hit with extreme heat during summer.

If you are about to visit Peoria during the summer months, here are public pools in Peoria to beat the summer heat.

1. Pioneer Community Park

This water park is located at 8755 N 83 rd Ave, Peoria. It is an 83-acre park that offers many amenities for residents of all ages including a splash pad that opens from April 15 through October 15.

This park is packed with facilities for people gatherings such as ramadas and barbeque grills, Urban Fishing Programs, a 5-acre urban lake, a dog park, multipurpose fields, the Heritage Garden, and many more. Visit this page https://www.peoriaaz.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-and-community-facilities/parks-and-trails/pioneer-community-park for more information about the park.

2. City of Peoria Public Pools

Peoria has three public pools which are managed by the City of Peoria Aquatics division. The first one is the Centennial Pool that is located at 8081 W. Acoma Drive adjacent to Centennial High School Campus. This public pool offers open and laps swimming, water slides, and shaded canopy areas.

The second is Peoria Pool that is located at 8501 W. Cholla St. at the Peoria High School Campus. This swimming pool offers open and laps swimming, diving boards, and shaded canopy areas. The last one is Sunrise Pool at 21321 N. 86th Dr. adjacent to Sunrise Mountain High School campus that offers open and lap swimming, diving board, and water slide.

For the admission fee, all three pools have the same rate with $2 for children under 17 years old and $4 for adults and above 18 years. The swimming pools also offer Individual and Family Passes for $30 and $100 respectively. For more information about the pools and swim lessons, visit here https://www.peoriaaz.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-and-community-facilities/recreation-programs/aquatics.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.