Visit these nail technicians and make your dream nails come true!

PHOENIX, AZ - Do you find yourself interested in new styles and trends in nail art? Starting from various choices of nail polish colors and attractive designs to selections of nail accessories, you will never feel enough for fancy them. To fulfill your needs in nail art, here is the place for nail technicians in Phoenix that will satisfy your desire to decorate nails the way you dream!

1. Natural Nails

7000 E Mayo Blvd Ste 1082 Phoenix, AZ 85054 | (480) 502-0097

Founded in 2008, this woman-owned and managed salon maintains the safety and comfort of visitors by disinfecting all reusable tools and disposing of tools that the salon cannot disinfect after use on a single client. This salon is ready to serve customers according to the prevailing business hours, starting from Monday to Sunday. Treatment services offered by this salon consist of manicure, pedicure, waxing, eyelash extension, and permanent makeup. Besides the treatments for adults, it also provides treatments that can be enjoyed by children under the age of 10 years. This salon gives a 10% discount on a client's first visit!

business hours:

Monday to Friday starting from 9:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday starting from

9:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday starting from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

2. Lacquer Nails and Spa

930 W Broadway Rd Ste 15 Tempe, AZ 85282 | (602) 581-8252

Lacquer Nails and spa was established to create comfortable, stylish, and clean grooming places plus managed and owned by a woman. Starting from Monday to Sunday, this salon accepts customers according to the prevailing business hours and. Treatment services offered by this salon consist of essential manicure, pedicure, nail enhancements to waxing services.

business hours:

Monday to Friday starting from 9:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday starting from 9:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m

Sunday starting from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

3. Classy Nails

10240 N 90th St Ste 103 Scottsdale, AZ 85258 | (602) 456-7066

This nail salon and spa, owned and managed by women, prioritizes luxurious services and offers products with high-quality components. A wide selection of services is provided to the clients to customize their taste and style preferences. By providing high-quality services and products, this salon has a reasonable price for its customers and payment method that accepted in this store is cash, credit card, and apple pay. The salon will disinfect all reusable tools, and non-reusable tools will be discarded after use on a single client. This salon's treatment options range from manicure, pedicure, nail enhancement, waxing, eyelash extensions, facials, chemical peels to treatment options that customers can enjoy by customers aged ten years or under.

business hours:

Monday to Friday starting from 9:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday starting from 9:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday starting from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

