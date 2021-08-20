Discover new experience by enrolling in these scuba diving courses in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ - Sports activities never cease to surprise you, there is always something new to learn when we talk about sports. Water sports also have their attraction for you to explore. The following is a selection of some of the scuba diving schools around Phoenix.

1. Phoenix Scuba

This place is opening its doors in 2002 and has certified over a thousand divers. Since the late 1990s, Steve and Kelly have worked in the dive industry. Steve has been diving for more than 45 years and Kelly has been diving for over 20 years. In 1972, Steve received his scuba certification. In addition to being a current Master Instructor, Steve and Kelly are also Master Instructor Trainers, the highest level of instructor certification. They both support conservation efforts and the protection of marine life. Phoenix Scuba is a place to learn to scuba dive at your own pace and you can visit them at 8502 N Black Canyon Hwy Phoenix, AZ 85051.

opening hours:

Monday to Friday starting from 10:00 a.m - 5:00 p.m

Saturday starting from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

2. Fins Up Scuba

Offers small-scale, intensive classes taught by professional instructors and support staff who will assist in your studies, this school located at 6730 E McDowell Rd Ste 103 Scottsdale, AZ 85257. It is a small class with a maximum of 4 students per instructor designed to maximize learning time. As well as diving classes, this shop offers diving equipment that comes from the best brands in the industry. The employees at this store have also been trained to serve and provide recommendations related to product needs that their customers are unclear

opening hours:

Monday to Friday starting from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

3. Inland water divers

Captain Pete Wastak founded it as Instructor Trainer or Course Director. He graduated from the 100 ton Master class and has a license as the US Coast Guard captain and he was certified as a diver in 1986. This school located at 13220 W Van Buren St Ste 102 Goodyear, AZ 85338 offers diving classes and provide diving equipment products.

opening hours:

Tuesday to Saturday starting from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

