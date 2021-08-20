Three bike shops in Phoenix should not be missed by bike enthusiasts

PHOENIX, AZ - Cycling is a fun activity because you can enjoy the surrounding scenery at the location where you are cycling. Besides paying attention to the body when cycling, another important thing that must be considered is the bicycle. Bikes that have good state will minimize the occurrence of accidents. Therefore, as a bike enthusiast you must regularly check your bike. If you want to upgrade gears, repair bike parts, and buy new bikes then take a look at the list of bike shops in Phoenix.

The Grey Matter Family Bicycle Shop is a company started by Kyle Claffey while he was fighting brain cancer in 2014. Kyle decided to donate to Barrow Neurological Institute more often after donating a check from RAMM (Race Across America). His passion for bicycles led him to open a non-profit bicycle shop. The shop opened on April 1, 2014, months before Kyle passed away. He may not have been there for the opening of the shop, but we know that he would be proud of the success thus far.

GMF Bicycle Shop is a non-profit bicycle shop that raises funds and raises awareness of brain cancer at Barrow Neurological Institute. Bicycle shop sells new and used bicycles, services include tune-ups, bearings, miscellaneous, drive-train, tubes and tires, brakes, and shocks. This shop also provides bicycle rental services that are available in a variety of options from 4 hours, daily, and weekly. Visit them at 5826 N 16th St Phoenix, AZ 85016.

price: $10 - $200

call: (602) 264-8820

opening hours:

Monday to Friday starting from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday starting from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Exhale Bikes is a family-run business at 2814 W Bell Rd Ste 1475 Phoenix, AZ 85053. It was founded by Nathan Andrews and Jessie Andrews in 2007. Staff and owners of the store are cycling enthusiasts who are knowledgeable about all aspects of cycling. This shop offers a wide selection of services such as professional custom fitting, new and used bicycles, full maintenance, rental bicycles, clothing, parts and accessories, and team sponsorship.

price: $35.00 - $400.00

call: (602) 548-0567

opening hours:

Monday to Saturday starting from 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

A locally owned and operated bicycle retailer and repair shop specializing in mountain, road, BMX, kids, cruiser and lifestyle bikes, parts and accessories. This store located at 13636 N Tatum Blvd Ste 20 Phoenix, AZ 85032, serving Phoenix and the surrounding areas, Glendale, Scottsdale, and Paradise Valley. The store has qualified employees who are able to meet customer needs. It offers walk-in service, service appointments, and pick-up and delivery.

price: $7.70 - $2.999

call: (602) 404-2453

opening hours: