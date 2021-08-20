New Lukachukai Community School facilities set to be completed by June 2022

NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ - On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, and Vice President Myron Lizer paid a visit to the construction site for the new Lukachukai community school. It will be the new classroom house for K-8, staff housing, dormitories, gymnasium, buses, and fire trucks, water storage facilities, and fields for sports activities

Nez FCI, a Navajo-owned construction company, started a new facility construction project in January 2020 and employs more than 400 workers, of which 90 percent are members of the Navajo Nation. President Nez said that he hopes the construction will be completed by June 2022. The new school building is estimated to accommodate 400 students compared to the old building, which can only accommodate 300 students.

President Nez stated that this development project is progressing tremendously for the Lukacbhai community, teachers, students, and the entire region. It is said because former and members of the school board and local leaders have fought vigorously for this facility to be realized over the years.

In addition, this project also creates job opportunities for the residents of the Navajo Nation. President Nez also congratulated the Lukachukai Community, the school board, Carl Slater Council Delegation, and many others.

The new campus building will be facilitated with buses and fire trucks as a means of emergency response assistance. In addition, 19 housing units are intended for teachers and staff to feel comfortable while serving their jobs. Vice President Lizer added that he and president Naz were pleased to witness the development of community school construction. This also gives great hope and a sense of pride for Lukachukai.

The majority owner of Nez FCI, Marvin Nez, believes that they have a mission as a leader, entrepreneur, and educator for the Navajo Nation. The mission is to provide investment that we can accomplish by providing outstanding educational facilities for Navajo children.

