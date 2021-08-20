5 Tips to Survive Bee Attack

PHOENIX, AZ -The Glendale Fire Department offers this advice before you run into a swarm of bees, which can range from painful to deadly. When the temperature rises, the activity of bees also rises. So, here are some tips you need to know:

1. Pets and Children stay Indoors

Bee attacks frequently happen when a person accidentally strikes a nest while mowing the lawn or pruning shrubs. Therefore, keep your children and pets inside when using weed eaters, hedge clippers, lawnmowers, and chainsaws

2. Run When Encounter Swarm of Bees

You should avoid a swarm if you encounter one Keep running straight as you can Avoid bees at all costs. As soon as you can, go inside. Getting inside a vehicle or shed is your best option if there is no building nearby. You should close your windows and doors to prevent bees from following you.

3. Cover Your Head

Put on something over your head without slowing your escape because bees tends to sting the head and eyes.

4. Help Others

Be sure to help to cover anyone who is stung by bees who cannot run away. Do what you can to make sure that all exposed skin is covered as quickly as possible. Immediately run for help if you see any area of their body that is susceptible.

5. Do Not Jump Into Water

If you want to avoid bee stings, don't get into a pool or other body of water. They will wait for you and as soon as you surface, they can sting you. It's impossible to hold your breath long enough to wait them out.

