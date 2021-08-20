Summer Zazen Meditation In Japanese Friendship Garden

PHOENIX, AZ-There will be Summer Zazen Meditation in the Japanese Friendship Garden on August 27 2021 from 7:00 a.m until 8:00 a.m. The Japanese practice of zazen meditation involves sitting on a cushion with the back straight, the legs crossed, and concentrating on the breath while being silent for a period of time. The word Zen originates from Sanskrit which means "attention to the present moment". Zazen is best practiced with comfortable clothing and shoelaces that are easy to take off. Please bring a yoga mat or anything you may need to sit on as comfortably as possible. There is no experience required.

In addition, you will also experience a slice of Japan at this exquisitely maintained 3.5-acre garden, complete with a 12-foot waterfall feeding streams and a pond overflowing with 300 koi. A stone garden, a tea garden, a tea house with Japanese architecture, and other Japanese flora and landscape features will be seen as well, some of which are gifts from Himeji City.

A garden is a place where guests can relax in a peaceful environment and enjoy a traditional Japanese garden. If you come to visit please follow these Japanese Friendship Garden’s rules because rules are ways visitors can honor and respect the traditions of the Japanese Garden.

1. Stay On The Path

Visitors are not allowed to climb trees, enter waterfall or vegetation areas,

and sit on the rocks. Please look after your children at all times.

2. No Unauthorized Photography

Please reserve a photoshoot, pay the fee, then sign an agreement if you

wanted to take picture of the garden as a background for a special

occasion or posed photography session.

3. Do not Bring Food or Drink From Outside

4. You Are Not Allowed To Bring Pets

5. Keep It Tranquil

The Japanese Friendship Garden is a peaceful place use for meditation,

slow walk, relaxation, and contemplation while enjoying the view of the

garden

