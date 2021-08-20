Otsukimi Moon Festival in Japanese Friendship Garden

PHOENIX, AZ - The garden hosts regular events, as well as seasonal events such as Otsukimi Moon or known as the Moonviewing Festival, and a spring celebration. This year the Moonviewing festival will be held on October 22 and October 23 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The tickets admission is limited to 100 people per time slot every 30 minutes.

This year theme is called 花鳥風月 Kacho Fugetsu. Kacho Fugetsu (the beauty of nature) is a common theme in Japanese art and poetry. It literally translates as Flower, Bird, Wind, and Moon.

Otsukimi Moon Viewing, the Himeji Sister City Committee of Phoenix, and the Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix are working together. Moon Viewing is a traditional Japanese of celebrating the full moon. While you are here, you will experience a warm-lit path in the full moonlight, see various Japanese displays, and also taste Japanese sake and snack.

This tradition of enjoying the beauty of the full moon in September and October dates back to the Heian period, between 794 and 1185 AD. Tsukimi literally means to look at the moon (*Tsuki means moon and *mi means to look).

In this festival, you will also experience:

• Traditional Japanese Music Performances with Shamisen, Bamboo Flute, and Taiko drums

• Haiku (Japanese poetry) at the Sister City Himeji Committee Cultural Booth

• Shodo (Japanse calligraphy)

• Ikebana (Japanese flower arrangement) Displays by Ping Wei of Sogetsu Ikebana

• Bamboo Art Installations across the Garden

• Wedding and Formal Kimono Displays

• Large Seasonal Calligraphy Scroll Displays

• Tea Garden Cafe - A Special Exhibit and beverage in our Tea Garden

