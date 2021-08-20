Summer Phoenix: 3 Tips to Remember

PHOENIX, AZ - No matter if you are traveling to Phoenix for a few days in June, July, or August, or if you are spending the summer here for the first time, you will experience Phoenix heat. In July, for example, the average temperature is around 106 degrees, but June is statistically Phoenix's hottest month. There have been days in which the temperature has risen above 110 degrees. Don't underestimate the heat and please take precautions, or you could be one of the 2,000 people who wind up in emergency rooms every summer. You could be one of the 100 who tragically dies.

Here are some tips that can get you to survive from the heat:

1. Realize the signs of heat illness

Based on the Arizona Department of Health ServicesThere are several warning signs that indicate a life-threatening heatstroke is on its way, based on a fairly predictable progression. The first one is being thirsty, which is the first sign of dehydration. The second is Heat Cramps it is pain and cramps that happen in abdominal muscles and legs. It is a sign that you are losing too much water and salt. The third is Heat exhaustion it is a sign that you are in danger. You will experience cool, moist, pale, flushed, or red skin; heavy sweating; headache; nausea or vomiting; dizziness; and exhaustion. Please do drink more water

2. Avoid Bees

It's unusual to see a lot of animals or insects in Phoenix during the summer. If you're taking a night walk, watch where you step. Summer goes hand in hand with Phoenix bee season. Every summer, bees kill several people and dogs around the Valley.

3. Be Cautious of Flash Floods

Phoenix experiences monsoons during its "second summer," which means sudden downpours lasting from a few minutes to a few hours. Please remember that in the Phoenix area, the ground does not absorb water. Stay on higher ground if it's raining in the Valley. If you see standing water, avoid it because it could be much deeper than you think. It's extremely important to pay attention to any warnings on flood-prone roadways, but be aware that other dangers may not be marked.

