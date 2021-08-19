The city of Tempe is hosting free vaccination and health testing events

PHOENIX, AZ - The City of Tempe will be holding free vaccinations and testing clinics for COVID-19 to counteract its spread. In carrying out this activity, the goal is to ensure equal distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to all target recipients. It is done because by getting the vaccine, the body's immunity will be increased against the COVID-19 virus.

The event will be held in several places. As of now, vaccines from Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna are used in the US. In order to establish full immunity from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, two doses are recommended with a two-week interval between each dose. As for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it only requires one dose. With different types of vaccines, there will be different reactions to form different protections. By giving the vaccine, you can see that it will generate a defense to fight the virus after the dosage is given. A fever may result in some cases after vaccination, this is a result of the immune formation process.

It is important to note that the Pfizer vaccine is only approved for individuals 12 years of age and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for people 18 years and older. Participants in the following free testing and vaccination activities must be 12 years of age and older, and 18 years of age or older. Registration is not required, nor are fees charged.

1. IGLESIA DE DIOS PENTECOSTAL COVID-19 (vaccination and rapid testing event)

vaccines for 18+

at 906 S. George Drive #4908, Tempe

Sunday, August 22 starting from 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

2. MOUNTAIN PARK HEALTH CENTER COVID-19 (vaccination event)

vaccines for 12+

at Mountain Park Health Center, 1840 E. Broadway Road, Tempe

Monday, August 23 starting from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

3. TCAA COVID-19 (vaccination and rapid testing event)

vaccines for 18+

at Tempe Community Action Agency, 2146 Apache Boulevard, Tempe

Friday, August 27 starting from 7:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

4. PARK AFTER DARK COVID-19 (vaccination and rapid testing event)

vaccines for 18+

at Park After Dark, Tempe City Hall West Parking Lot. Mill Avenue and Fifth Street, Tempe

Saturday, August 28 starting from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

5. TCAA COVID-19 (vaccination and rapid testing event)

vaccines for 18+

at Tempe Community Action Agency 2146 Apache Boulevard, Tempe

Tuesday, August 31 starting from 4:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

