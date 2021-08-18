Discover the nightlife spots in Tempe

PHOENIX, AZ - Spending time having fun with friends, family or loved ones is an activity that everyone savors. Tempe presents a many places for you so that it can satisfy you to spend time. The following is a list of places to spend your time while experiencing the nightlife in Tempe.

1. Snakes & Lattes Tempe

The location, which was established in 2010, started as a project where visitors would enjoy eating and playing with their favorite childhood toys rather than being focused on their gadgets. Snakes & Lattes is the largest board game cafe in Tempe since it has a full bar, more than 1000 games, and a full cafe. The menus offered by this place also come from various kinds such as poutine, burgers, salads, and also a menu for vegetarians!

price: $3.00 - $40.00

address: 20 W 6th St, Tempe, AZ 85281

call: (480) 361 - 6644

opening hours:

Monday starting from 11:00 a.m - 9:00 p.m

Tuesday to Thursday starting from 11:00 a.m - 10:00 p.m

Friday starting from 10:00 a.m - 12:00 a.m

Saturday starting from 10:00 a.m - 12:00 a.m

Sunday starting from 10:00 a.m - 9:00 p.m

2. Social Hall

Social Hall is the must-go bar and restaurant for food, craft cocktails, and free gaming in Tempe. You'll feel like you've been transported to your favorite retreat with the historic indoor area, pub-style games, gorgeously manicured courtyard, fire pits, hammock swings, and fun creative cocktails. Visitors will be spoiled with the dishes made by Chef Jason Diaz that highlights a delightful compound of American pleasure food with a New Mexican twist and an emphasis on quality regional ingredients. Social Hall is a suitable place for you to spend the night with a cozy spot, delicious food, various free games, and a vintage atmosphere.

price: $7.00 - $38.00

address: 715 S Mcclintock Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281

call: (480) 747 - 3852

opening hours:

Monday to Thursday starting from 4:00 p.m - 10:00 p.m

Friday starting from 4:00 p.m - 12:00 p.m

Saturday starting from 10:00 a.m - 12:00 a.m

Sunday starting from 10:00 a.m - 10:00 p.m

3. Low Key Piano

Low Key Piano is an underground bar that also presents talented musicians of various musical genres, from classical to modern hits. Visitors can enjoy dancing, singing, and having fun while visiting Low Key because this place provides the best entertainment and service by presenting a wide selection of food, drinks, and music. This place also provides services for those who want to create private parties. Low Key is never out of date because the entertainment offered by this place is the best hit.

price: starting from $7.00

address: 501 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281

call: (480) 355 - 1705

opening hours:

Tuesday to Thursday starting from 8:00 p.m - 2:00 a.m

Friday and Saturday starting from 7:00 a.m - 2:00 a.m

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.