Guns N' Roses Will Be Performing in Phoenix On August 30

PHOENIX, AZ - For Guns N Roses fans please be prepared because on Monday, August 30 they will be performing at Phoenix Suns Arena. This will be the first time in five years Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, and the rest of Guns N’ Roses play the Valley. You can buy the ticket from 34 dollars to 224 dollars via Ticketmaster.

The band from Los Angeles, California, Guns N 'Roses has released a new song. Guns N' Roses was revealed to have a new song called "Absurd".

"Absurd" is their newest song after the 2008 album Chinese Democracy. The song, originally called "silkworm" and has been around for two decades. It was written for years for Chinese Democracy. According to keyboardist, Chris Pitman, the song "Silkworms" as the original version of "Absurd", is a song that has a new musical style for Guns N Roses for the next 10-15 years.

The song "Absurd" started with a sound sampling followed by guitar riffs from Richard Fortus. The music is done up-tempo and Axl's vocals seem to sing in front of a megaphone, making his vocal color unique. While Slash sometimes fills the short guitar drives in the pause. The bridge part of this song actually has a calm atmosphere. But then stomped again in the chorus of the song.

The group returned to perform on July 31 this year and have a scheduled tour to North America through October, followed by Australia and New Zealand in November.

For more information about the tour, you can visit their website gunsnroses.com

