3 Tasty Italian Restaurants In Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ- If you are craving Italian food especially Pizza, let’s head to these restaurants in Phoenix! You will taste savory pizza, housemade burrata, and crispy calamari. You can also taste the classic pasta dishes prepared with upscale flair and a tasty lasagna. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s visit these three Italian restaurants.

Cibo

Location: 603 N 5th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003, United States

Phone Number: +1 602-441-2697

Website: cibophoenix.com

Opens: Tuesdays - Thursdays 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

Friday 11 a.m–10 p.m.

Saturday 5 p.m.–10 p.m.

Sunday 5 p.m. –9 p.m.

Customer claims that this restaurant has Excellent Fare and the menu items are generously has tasty Italian flavor and portion. Ciba has great calamari salads, antipasti Nutella shake, tortellini, and made from scratch pasta or artisan pizza. When you visit, you will see exposed brick, authentic stained glass windows, a hardwood floor, and a working fireplace.

Tomaso

Location: 3225 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018, United States

Phone Number: +1 602-956-0836

Website: tomasos.com

Opens: Mondays-Fridays 11 a.m.–2.30 p.m. | 4 p.m.–10 p.m.

Saturday – Sundays 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tomaso is a classic white table cloth Italian restaurant that serves regional authentic Italian cuisine. This restaurant value simplicity and quality of authentic Italian food and wine. According to Google reviews, Tomaso has excellent service, cuisine, and a fantastic interior from the outside to the inside. In this restaurant you can taste three different mozzarellas, beef steak tomato, trippa alla parmigiana, braised calf tripe, parmigiano cheese, and many more.

Tratto

Location: 1505 E Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ 85006, United States

Phone Number: +1 602-296-7761

Website: trattophx.com

Opens: Sundays-Thursdays 5 p.m.–9 p.m.

Friday - Saturdays 5 p.m.–10 p.m.

Tratto is a restaurant owned by a James Beard Award-winning chef, Chris Bianco. Bianco and the company are focused on classic Italian trattoria, with emphasis on Arizona terroir. You can order freshly made pasta dishes, braised pork shank, and more in this restaurant. Customer claims that this restaurant has incredible service and atmosphere and the cacio e pepe will make everyone come back.

