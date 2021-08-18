Let's get free COVID-19 tests and vaccines through this mobile testing van in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ - We are fighting together to face this COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the City of Phoenix is ​​providing free Covid-19 test services. The test is being held in the community with the use of two COVID-19 mobile testing vans.

These following is a schedule for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Please note the date, location, and website to register.

1. Mobile Van #1. Cortez Park

address: 3434 W. Dunlap, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Schedule: Thursday, August 19, 2021 starting from 6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Please register on https://vincerecancer.com

2. Mobile Van #1. John F. Long Family Services Center

(Testing & Vaccination Event)

address: 3454 N. 51st Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85031

Schedule: Friday, August 20, 2021 starting from 6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Please register on https://vincerecancer.com

3.Mobile Van #1. Mariposa Park

address: 3203 W. Morten Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85051

Schedule: Saturday, August 21, 2021 starting from 6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Please register on https://vincerecancer.com

4. Mobile Van #2. Pine Towers Senior Housing (Testing & Vaccination Event)

location: 2936 N 36th St., Phoenix, AZ 85018

Schedule: Saturday, August 21, 2021 starting from 7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Please register on https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix

5. Mobile Van #1. Fry's Food Store

address: 6601 W. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85033

Schedule: Monday, August 23, 2021 starting from 6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Please register on https://vincerecancer.com

6. Mobile Van #2. Cortez Park

address: 3434 W Dunlap Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85051

Schedule: Monday, August 23, 2021 starting from 7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Please register on https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix

7. Mobile Van #1. El Prado Park

address: 6428 S. 19th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85041

Schedule: Tuesday, August 24, 2021 starting from 6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Please register on https://vincerecancer.com

8. Mobile Van #2. Washington Park (Testing & Vaccination Event)

address: 6655 N. 23rd Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85015

Schedule: Wednesday, August 25, 2021, starting from 7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Please register on https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix

9. Mobile Van #1. Chicanos Por La Causa. (Testing & Vaccination Event)

address: 6850 W Indian School Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85033

Schedule: Thursday, August 26, 2021 starting from 6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Please register on https://vincerecancer.com

10. Mobile Van #1. Falcon Park

address: 3420 W. Roosevelt St., Phoenix, AZ 85009

Schedule: Friday, August 27, 2021 starting from 6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Please register on https://vincerecancer.com

11. Mobile Van #1. Paradise Valley Community Center

address: 17642 N. 40th St., Phoenix, AZ 85032

Schedule: Saturday, August 28, 2021 starting from 6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Please register on https://vincerecancer.com

12. Mobile Van #2. Cesar Chavez Library

address: 3635 W Baseline Rd., Laveen, AZ 85339

Schedule: Saturday, August 28, 2021 starting from 7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Please register on https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix

13. Mobile Van #1. Western Star Park

address: 4425 E. Western Star Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85044

schedule: Monday, August 30, 2021 starting from 6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Please register on https://vincerecancer.com

14. Mobile Van #2. Epworth United (Testing & Vaccination Event)

address: 4802 N 59th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85033

Schedule: Monday, August 30, 2021 starting from 7:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Please register on https://premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/phoenix

15. Mobile Van #1. Cholla Library

address: 10050 N. Metro Pkwy E., Phoenix, AZ 85051

Schedule: Tuesday, August 31, 2021 starting from 6:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Please register on https://vincerecancer.com

