Gets to Know Frank Lloyd Wright, The Architect Behind Taliesin West

PHOENIX, AZ-Frank Lloyd Wright is a famous American architect, writer, educator, and designer who designed more than 1000 building structures, which were completed as many as 532. Wright has a philosophy in architecture called organic architecture, namely the design of buildings that have harmony with humanity and the environment. Wright's productive period lasted 70 years until his death in 1959.

Frank Lloyd Wright was born on June 8 1867 in Richland Center, Wis. His parents are a musician and a preacher William Carey Wright and a teacher, Anna Lloyd Jones. In 1885 Wright experience financial difficulty because his parents got a divorce. When he was 18 years old, Wright worked and also studied at the University of Wisconsin to support his family. He wanted to be an architect so he was majoring in civil engineering. In 1887 he went to Chicago and work in two different firms until he got hired by Adler and Sullivan and he works directly for six years under Louis Sullivan.

The architecture Wright was determined to build for over 16 years is an indigenous American then he was known for his Prairie Style. These are the examples of Wright's residential works, Darwin D. Martin House in Buffalo, New York in 1903, the Frederick C. Robie House in Chicago in 1908, and more.

Prairie Style is Wright’s work from 1899 to 1910, is a low, open, long plan structure that avoids the distinctive tall, straight-sided squares to emphasize the horizontal lines of meadows and household. Wright explains that the Prairie house is the essential nature of the box could be eliminated.

In 1929 there was a financial crisis due to a great depression that gripped the United States, so, Wright began to work on affordable houses, the Usonian House. Wright’s Usonian is changing the social trends because it was simplified to residential construction. He offered a simplified yet beautiful environment people can afford and enjoy.

