Looking for a musical instrument in Phoenix? Take a look at the following list of musical instrument stores in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ - Music can be a part of life, whether you are a musician or a music enthusiast. Do you want to enroll for music classes, buy music equipment, buy DVDs, or repair music instrument? You can visit the following musical instrument stores in Phoenix.

Central Music

Previously named Sedberry's Music, this shop is located in the outer limits of Phoenix and was established in 1953. This shop sells various musical instruments from multiple genres such as blues, country, sacred, rock, jazz, world, gypsy, folk, classical, and opera. In addition to selling musical equipment, this shop also offers other products such as musical instrument accessories and DVDs. This shop also provides instructors to help shoppers, especially those who are new to musical instruments, choose which instrument is suitable for their musical level.

address: 5038 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Uptown

call: (602) 274 - 6532

opening hours: Monday to Saturday starting from 9:00 a.m - 5:00 p.m

Ziggie's Music

Ziggie's Music has been open since 1927 and has catered to the musical needs of Phoenix residents ever since. Its current location is its newest location after moving from downtown in 1956. This store is a family-owned and operated business run by musicians to meet the needs of musicians. The services provided by this shop are repair of musical instruments and classes. The shop also organizes events where musicians and collectors can sell, buy and exchange their musical instruments.

address: 3309 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Midtown

call: (602) 266 - 9622

opening hours:

Monday and Tuesday starting from 10:00 a.m - 6:00 p.m

Wednesday starting from 1:00 p.m - 8:00 p.m

Thursday to Saturday starting from 10:00 a.m - 6:00 p.m

Milano Music Center

Founded in 1946, this store located in downtown Mesa has the largest display of musical instruments in the entire state. In addition to selling musical instruments, this shop also offers musical instrument accessories, musical equipment, your music room needs, to providing music classes equipped with qualified facilities. For those of you who need help when choosing a musical instrument, the staff from this store will provide advice on choosing a musical instrument; also, this store has many products from various brands so that buyers can buy products that fit their budget.

address: 38 W Main St, Mesa, AZ 85201

call: (480) 827 - 1111

opening hours: Monday to Thursday starting from 10:00 a.m - 7:00 p.m

Friday starting from 10:00 a.m - 6:00 p.m

Saturday starting from 10:00 - 5:00 p.m

