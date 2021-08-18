Covid-19 Vaccines For People Who Has Compromised Immune System

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ- Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC) give a recommendation for people who have compromised immune system from moderately to severely should get an additional vaccine dose of mRNA Covid-19 after the initial two doses. This vaccination is very helpful to stop the pandemic.

Why should people who have a compromised immune system get an additional vaccine?

1. These people are very vulnerable to Covid -19 because they are more at risk of a serious prolonged illness.

2. These people don’t have the same level of immunity to the two-dose vaccine series

3. The benefit of the additional dose is to give enough protection against Covid-19 compared to people who don't have an issue with their immune system

4. CDC recommends that these people get the additional dose of mRNA Covid-19 vaccine after the initial 2 doses.

5. The additional dose isn’t a booster dose but it will give immunocompromised people more responses to their initial vaccine series.

Three percents of the adult population who has a compromised immune system have a bigger risk of serious prolonged illness due to Covid-19. CDC recommends these people get an additional dose. However, the additional dose doesn't only apply to people who have an issue with their immune system, here are some lists:

1. Someone who has been getting cancer treatment for tumors or cancer of the blood.

2. Someone who has received a transplantation organ and taking medicine for the immune system

3. Someone who gets a transplantation stem cell in the last two years and taking medicine for the immune system

4. Someone who has an HIV infection

5. Someone who has DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott Aldrich, and those who suffer from immunodeficiency

6. Someone who gets a high dose of corticosteroids

Remember to always talk to the healthcare provider first to check up for medical conditions to make sure whether you need to get an additional dose is appropriate or not.

For more information, you can visit cdc.gov

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.