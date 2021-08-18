3 Art Gallery you can visit near Goodyear

PHOENIX, AZ - Are you looking for a place to spend time with new encounters near Goodyear? Try to visit the art gallery, a place where the works of various artists gather. Besides fine art, several other works such as photography, books, jewelry, mixed making, and printmaking are also available in the art gallery listed below.

The Anticus Gallery

This art gallery, which was initially named Desert Mountain Fine Art in 2016, has decided to change its name to Anticus. This term was invented by Philip Payne, the owner of this gallery when he was doing research for his work and found this word which comes from the Latin phrase "Semper Anticus" which always means in front as a way of life. That word is in line with what this gallery wants to provide and make something for the community. The purpose of this gallery is to help everyone to have something special in their life. The fine art in this gallery includes works by artists Ken Payne, Dale Terbush, Phillip Payne, Paige Bradley, and BC Nowlin. In addition, this gallery displays types of art such as sculpture, painting, photography, and furniture, then the jewelry category consisting of the UnoDe50, Lois Hill, and Evoceteur brands. This gallery collection also provides books for visitors who want to get new things through literacy. It allows the gallery visitors to enjoy the works displayed here according to their respective interests.

address: 3922 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

opening hours:

Monday to Wednesday start from 10:00 a.m - 5:00 p.m

Thursday to Sunday start from 10:00 a.m - 9 p.m

On The Edge Gallery

This gallery, which was established in 2012, was initially founded as a sister gallery to members of the Fountain Hills Artists Gallery in Arizona. To date, the gallery has displays of fine art and unique products as gifts from more than 40 local Arizona artists. This gallery provides magnetic products and various special gifts that you can take when traveling as souvenirs. In addition, this gallery is managed by talented and skilled artists in creating various works of art. When you sense this place, you can examine paintings from oil paint, watercolor, photography, pen and ink drawing, mixed media, and printmaking that are beautifully arranged. In addition to the walls, this place also has several works of ceramics, fiber, wood, glass, gourds, copper, metal, jewelry, mosaics, and other sculptures.

Address: 7077 E Main St, Ste 1, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

opening hours:

Friday to Wednesday start from 10:00 a.m - 5:00 p.m

Thursday start from 10:00 a.m - 9:00 p.m

Saturday start from 12:00 p.m - 4:00 p.m

Framin' Works

Established in 1974, it was initially a franchise under the name Frame Factory. Framin' Works has expertise in providing picture framing services and offers a wide range of picture framing. It has led this gallery to receive various awards such as Best Custom Frame Shop by Phoenix Magazine in 2011 and 3 times the first position award in the Picture framing competition.

address: 3119 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Camelback East

opening hours: Monday to Friday start from 9:30 a.m - 6:00 p.m

