What you need to know about how to bike and scooter safely in Tempe

PHOENIX, AZ - Cyclists and scooters are also required to comply the road regulations. These rules are absolute for every road user, especially along with one of the many multi-purpose lanes in Tempe. It can also be a reminder to understand and obey the rules of the road. The restrictions listed below apply to those who use the road by bicycle, scooter, or skateboard.

The following are the new rules that apply in Tempe for cyclists and scooters to know and obey:

Bicycles, scooters, or e-bikes are required to use existing bicycle lanes.

Bicycles, scooters, or e-bikes are only allowed at 25 mph or less when on the road.

Bicycles, scooters, or e-bikes are permitted to use the sidewalk when the bike lane is fully used and the speed limit is over 25 mph.

Children must have consent or be accompanied by a guardian or parent, and they can use the sidewalk at any time.

Guardians or parents are allowed to use the sidewalk only in conditions when accompanying children.

Bicycles, scooters, or e-bikes must follow the current flow of traffic.

Bicycles, scooters, or e-bikes are required to make way for any pedestrians by decelerating to 5mph and throwing a beeping signal before passing them.

Riders of non-human powered vehicles must be over 16 years of age. Those under 16 years of age and using non-human powered vehicles must have permission from their parents or guardians.

Riders under the age of 18 must to wear a helmet when riding.

Please pay attention to Bicycles, scooters, or e-bikes riders to always wear brightly colored clothes.

When you are close to a Metro light rail crossing, you must pay attention to:

Riders are required to stop before the rail crossing and not try to beat the train.

Not allowed to stop on the track

Stay alert when close to the rail

Pay attention to the headlights and warning bells and horns

Pay attention in both directions before crossing the rails

Riders may leave the bike lane if under the following conditions:

If there are dangers in the bicycle lane; then you can use the car lane by paying attention to the speed and surroundings to avoid the threat.

There is a law that applies to motorists in Tempe. This law is called the Three Foot Law:

More specifically, laws and safety guidelines relate directly to road sharing between motorcyclists and cyclists. Both cyclist or motorbikes must behave politely and respectfully by sharing the road safely with each other. Arizona Revised Statute legislated this law in 2000. Arizona Revised Statute (ARS) 28-735 declares that riders must maintain a range of at least 3 meters when passing cyclists. And anyone who break the law will be given a fine that can reach $ 500.

