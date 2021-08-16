5 Desserts Cafe you must try in Tempe

PHOENIX, AZ - There are many dessert cafes in Tempe that have stunning interiors and exciting menus to explore. You don't need to be confused about choosing from the many eateries because there are five cafes in Tempe that provide the best desserts, especially for those who like dessert!

Dirty Dough

Located at 1537 W Broadway Rd, it sells cookies as its best-seller dessert menu. There is no need to worry for fans of sweet foods but are limited by restrictions on sugar consumption since this cafe provides a gluten-friendly menu that suits anyone on a diet or restricts sugar consumption. The drink menu offered at this cafe is like coffee, milk, water and the food menu consists of a wide selection of cookie flavors that can be purchased individually or in a box containing 4 to 12 cookies. This cafe accepts payments other than cash, specifically using a credit card, Android Pay, and Apple Pay. For customers who use private transports or bicycles, this cafe provides safe and comfortable parking facilities. Furthermore, this cafe has access for customers who use wheelchairs, and all staff wear masks and comply with health regulations during the pandemic.

opening hours: Monday - Sunday 10 am to 12 am (next day)

price: $2.50 - $41.99

additional service: takeout and delivery

Sumo Snow

Located at 5055 W Ray Rd, it provides refreshing drinks as its best-seller dessert menu. Besides that, this cafe also provides snacks that are suitable to be eaten together with fresh drinks. The menus offered at this cafe are smoothies, slushies, cold brew, matcha latte, flavored tea, shave snow, and snacks. This cafe accepts payments other than cash, specifically using a credit card, Android Pay, and Apple Pay. For customers who use private transports or bicycles, this cafe provides safe and comfortable parking facilities. Furthermore, this cafe allows customers to bring dogs, and wi-fi access is available at this cafe. All staff at this cafe also wear masks and comply with health regulations during the pandemic.

opening hours: Monday - Sunday 12 pm to 8 pm

price: $3.00 - $7.00

additional service: takeout and delivery

Mochi Fresh

Located at 960 W University Dr. Tempe, it provides a variety of desserts on the menu. The menus offered at this cafe are cakes, takoyaki, gyoza, smoothies, cheese foam drinks, natural tea, fruits tea, and milk tea. This cafe is a friendly place for those who are vegan, as it provides several vegan menu options. For payment methods, this cafe accepts payments other than cash. Using credit cards and cryptocurrencies is possible. For customers who use private vehicles or bicycles, this cafe provides safe and comfortable parking facilities. This cafe is also friendly for customers who use wheelchairs because it has wheelchair access. All staff at this cafe also wear masks and comply with health regulations during the pandemic.

opening hours: Monday - Sunday 12 pm to 9 pm

Price: $2.00 - $.

additional service: takeout and delivery

The Yard Milkshake Bar

Located at 50 W Jefferson St, it provides various kinds of desserts on the menu, and the symbolic of this cafe is the Jars of edible cookie dough menu. In addition, the menu offered at this cafe is ice cream, cookie dough, cake, and sundaes. This cafe is a friendly place for those who are vegan, as it provides several vegan menu options. This cafe only accepts cash payment methods so far. All staff at this cafe also wear masks and comply with health regulations during the pandemic.

opening hours: Sunday - Wednesday from 12 pm to 8 pm

Thursday - Saturday from 12 pm to 10 pm

price: $4.00 - $19.00

additional service: takeout and delivery

Churroholic

Located at 2000 E Rio Salado Parkway, it provides a variety of desserts on its menu, and what makes this cafe unique is its Churros menu. In addition, the menus offered at this cafe are milkshakes, frappe, coffee, tea, frozen yogurt, and soy drinks. This cafe accepts payments other than cash i.e., by credit card. All staff at this cafe also wear masks and comply with health regulations during the pandemic era.

opening hours: Monday - Sunday 11 am to 10 pm

price: $3.95 - $5.45

additional service: takeout and delivery

