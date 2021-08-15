TEMPE, AZ - There are plenty of free and almost-free activities you can do in Tempe. When you're on a tight budget, consider visiting these places for recreation that are affordable.

- ASU Art Museum

51 E 10th St Tempe, AZ 85281 | 480-965-2787

The ASU Art Museum provides its broad community of artists and visitors with the most comprehensive collection of Cuban art in the United States, as well as an award-winning print collection. It is always free to participate.

- Camelback Mountain Cholla Trail

6131 E. Cholla Ln. Paradise Valley, AZ, 85253 | 602-261-8318

Regarded as one of the best trekking locations in the country, Camelback Mountain attracts people from all over the world. Cholla Trails is the more moderate route to hike, it goes along the ridge of Camelback Mountain. Expect a gradual 1.6-mile ascent to get to Phoenix's highest point at 2,704 feet.

- Gallery 100

951 S. Mill Ave., Ste. 199 Tempe, AZ 85281 | 480-965-8521

Opened in November 2003, Gallery 100 is the ASU School of Art's fourth gallery. The gallery exhibits paintings, photographs, ceramics, and sculptures, to name a few. It is open to the public as well as ASU art students and offers monthly student art receptions.

- Tempe Marketplace

2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy. Tempe, AZ, 85281 | 480-966-9338

Tempe Marketplace offers a dynamic outdoor atmosphere with over 100 stores and restaurants, as well as warm fireplaces, interesting water features for your children, and beautiful vegetation. This neighborhood hub offers unrivaled shopping, eating, and entertainment opportunities.

- Tempe Bicycle Paths

Located around Tempe | 480-350-4311

Tempe was recognized as a Gold-Level Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists in 2019. With its 175 miles of bicycle lanes, take a bike ride around Tempe Town Lake, down Mill Avenue, or to Papago Park.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.