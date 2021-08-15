Beautiful artworks seen at night in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Scottsdale is home to a variety of public art installations. Some of those pieces can be stunning during the day but take on an even more magical glow at night.

Impulsion

Impulsion was created by Arizona artist Jeff Zischke to serve as a spectacular entrance to WestWorld's rebuilt equidome and new North Hall while expressing the exhilaration of explosive movement in horse form. When the LEDs installed at the foot of the graceful horse begin to sparkle and bounce off the stainless-steel framework at night, you can see the sculpture bathed in a pinkish-purple glow.

Diamond Bloom

Diamond Bloom, a symbol marking the southern boundary of Scottsdale's Arts District, was created by artist Curtis Pittman. Reminiscent of a cactus flower, this dynamic sculpture has colored lights emitting a dramatic purple and yellow that shimmer at night, evoking the magnificent desert flora that inspired it.

Tributary Wall

On the west side of Goldwater Boulevard, you can see a 10-foot-high wall that features seven fish ranging from 9 to 18 feet long. At night, red and yellow lights cast a dazzling shine on the fish structure made by Kevin Berry. Park in the public garage across the street and take a nocturnal stroll along the sidewalk to observe the fish up close.

Aspire

Simon Donovan and Ben Olmstead's artwork is three figures that are piled on top of each other, with the top one launching off into flight. Near the Scottsdale Airpark, in the midst of a roundabout, hundreds of stainless-steel washers are individually welded to one another and are lit from within by LEDs at night.

One-Eyed Jack

John Randall Nelson's colossal jackrabbit sculpture is located at the junction of Indian School Road and Marshall Way. One-eyed Jack is a sign of fertility and rebirth, and, like Lewis Carroll's mythical White Rabbit, it invites people to enter Wonderland down the rabbit hole.

