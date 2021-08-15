Dining at the Old Town Tortilla Factory

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Old Town Tortilla Factory, which was built from an ancient 85-year-old adobe house, exudes timeless beauty and a distinct ambiance that epitomizes the essence of the Southwest.

Located at 6910 East Main Street Scottsdale, AZ 85251, Old Town Tortilla Factory has a lovely firewater terrace, as well as a world-renowned tequila bar with 120 quality tequilas, including an award-winning margarita.

The restaurant is open from Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, they will open until 10 p.m. During the winter, there are plenty of patio heaters to keep the patio at a comfortable temperature, while throughout the summer, a state-of-the-art mist system keeps the terrace at a comfortable temperature.

Although the Old Town Tortilla Factory specializes in Southwestern with a Mexican twist cuisine, they take pride in their ability to tailor a menu to a client's specific requirements for private lunches or brunches. Some foods and beverages you can find on their menu:

- Stuffed Quesadilla: Flour tortilla filled with sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, corn, black beans, and cheese, completed with fresh nopalitas salsa at the top.

- Southwestern Salad: A fresh salad consisting of red and green bell peppers, red onions, carrots, roasted yellow corn, cheese, and tortilla strips served with a spicy pineapple chipotle sauce on the side.

- Grilled Salmon: Delicious salmon served with wild rice and grilled veggies and topped with their own apple-soy glaze.

- Pork Verde: Shredded pork with stewed potatoes and onions in a green tomatillo sauce, served with a griddled flour tortilla.

- Variety of margaritas, beers, wines and many more.

With the capacity to host parties of 20 to 300 people on-site, the Tortilla Factory is an excellent choice for any event. You can contact them at 480-945-4567 to ask about their dinner packages, cocktail parties, and other popular options.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.