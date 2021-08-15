5 barbershops in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ - Barbers in Phoenix are well-versed in the most fashionable and cutting-edge hairstyles. These are some barbershops in Phoenix where you can receive new, quality haircuts.

Roosevelt Barber Shop

610 E. Roosevelt St. Unit 152 | 602-441-1717

Roosevelt Barbershop is a locally owned and run barbershop in Phoenix that employs both contemporary and traditional barbering techniques. All of the barbers and stylists on the team are committed to offering consistently high-quality services to all of their clients.

Groom Room Barbershop

2502 E Camelback Rd, Ste 100C

Serving clients with modern haircuts and styles, as well as old-fashioned straight razor shaves, Groom Room Barbershop provides a unique blend of high-end shopping and traditional barbershop service and experience. Customers may also get scissor cuts, fades, tapers, flat tops, or old-fashioned hot towel shaves at the grooming shop.

Uptown Barbershop

1515 E Bethany Home Rd, Ste 170 | 602-230-2406

Uptown Barbershop caters to the hair needs of local boys and men. The barbershop offers more than 15 years of experience with a wide range of styles, from traditional clean cuts to the latest trends. Shaves, beard and moustache trims, and other barbershop treatments are available at the store.

The Local Barber & Shop

5813 N 7th St | 602-710-1749

From traditional barber chairs to old-fashioned shaves, there's something for everyone. The Local will transport you to another era while also introducing you to their new origins. Traditional haircuts with style and razor around the ears and neck, or buzzcuts, a straight razor cut, a beard cut, and a steam towel facial are all available in the shop.

Pop's Barbershop

9614 N 7th St | 602-944-2272

Pops' Barbershop is a community barbershop owned by a licensed barber, Ricardo Pardo. In a clean and pleasant environment, the shop offers top-of-the-line haircuts and outstanding customer service to the neighborhood.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.