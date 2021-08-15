5 sports bars in Phoenix area

PHOENIX, AZ - There are locations in Phoenix that will satisfy your desires, whether you're a craft beer lover or a food enthusiast, all while cheering on your favourite sports team. Dine and drink while watching the game in these greater Phoenix sports bars.

Zipps Sports Grill

3110 N. Central Ave., Suite G-103 | 602-341-6644

3647 E Indian School Road | 602-957-2112

1515 E. Bethany Home Road | 602-266-1600

Zipps Sports Grill has more than ten locations around metro Phoenix, and in each location, they provide wall-to-wall TVs, food and drink deals, and a never-ending supply of beers on tap. Football Sundays are also exceptional at the popular local chain, with brunch deals starting at 11 a.m. and weekend happy hours lasting until Sunday Night Football.

O.H.S.O. Brewery

4900 E. Indian School Road | 602-955-0358

10810 N. Tatum Blvd. | 602-900-9003

The Outrageous Homebrewer's Social Outpost (O.H.S.O.) is a restaurant, a local nano-brewery, and a dog-friendly social hotspot. They have a large selection of beers on tap, as well as wine and house drinks. A great spot for sports fans to unwind and watch the game.

Bevvy Uptown

5600 N. Seventh St. | 602-568-0155

Sit back, relax, and enjoy the excellent company of Bevvy's friendly staff while watching your favorite sports team compete. Their variety of menus provide vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. Diners can also play their own fun bar games like skeeball and shuffleboard.

Majerle's Sports Grill

24 N. Second St. | 602-253-0118

21001 N. Tatum Blvd. | 480-585-4999

Majerle's is a casual sports bar and grill with lunch, supper, and late-night menu, as well as a plethora of HD televisions you can use to watch sports. Salads, sandwiches, chicken pasta and a kids' menu are all available at the "original downtown sports bar". They also serve takeout and delivery for those who want to eat their food in the comfort of their home.

Santisi Brothers Pizzeria & Sports Bar

2710 W. Bell Road | 602-789-7979

The ultimate dining and sports experience are available at Santisi Brothers. Not only do they have one of the greatest sports grill menus, but they also have enough televisions to make any sports lover feel at home. Billiards, poker games, and karaoke are also available to entertain guests.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.