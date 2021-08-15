5 sports bars in Phoenix area

PHOENIX, AZ - There are locations in Phoenix that will satisfy your desires, whether you're a craft beer lover or a food enthusiast, all while cheering on your favourite sports team. Dine and drink while watching the game in these greater Phoenix sports bars.
3110 N. Central Ave., Suite G-103 | 602-341-6644
3647 E Indian School Road | 602-957-2112
1515 E. Bethany Home Road | 602-266-1600
Zipps Sports Grill has more than ten locations around metro Phoenix, and in each location, they provide wall-to-wall TVs, food and drink deals, and a never-ending supply of beers on tap. Football Sundays are also exceptional at the popular local chain, with brunch deals starting at 11 a.m. and weekend happy hours lasting until Sunday Night Football.
4900 E. Indian School Road | 602-955-0358
10810 N. Tatum Blvd. | 602-900-9003
The Outrageous Homebrewer's Social Outpost (O.H.S.O.) is a restaurant, a local nano-brewery, and a dog-friendly social hotspot. They have a large selection of beers on tap, as well as wine and house drinks. A great spot for sports fans to unwind and watch the game.
5600 N. Seventh St. | 602-568-0155
Sit back, relax, and enjoy the excellent company of Bevvy's friendly staff while watching your favorite sports team compete. Their variety of menus provide vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. Diners can also play their own fun bar games like skeeball and shuffleboard.
24 N. Second St. | 602-253-0118
21001 N. Tatum Blvd. | 480-585-4999
Majerle's is a casual sports bar and grill with lunch, supper, and late-night menu, as well as a plethora of HD televisions you can use to watch sports. Salads, sandwiches, chicken pasta and a kids' menu are all available at the "original downtown sports bar". They also serve takeout and delivery for those who want to eat their food in the comfort of their home.
Santisi Brothers Pizzeria & Sports Bar
2710 W. Bell Road | 602-789-7979
The ultimate dining and sports experience are available at Santisi Brothers. Not only do they have one of the greatest sports grill menus, but they also have enough televisions to make any sports lover feel at home. Billiards, poker games, and karaoke are also available to entertain guests.
