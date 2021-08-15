Top 3 Resorts for Your Family Vacation at Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – A family vacation is a precious moment to have fun and strengthen family bonds at the same time. Scottsdale has it – various family-friendly resorts – for you and your children. Don’t miss a chance for an unforgettable family experience by taking a trip to these places.

• The Phoenician

A must-visit place for you to begin your vacation journey to Scottsdale. There are plenty of activities you can do: playing numerous games in a 2,100 square-foot game room, riding a bike through the resort, and do casual pickleball and basketball sports.

This resort has an adult swimming pool to cool yourself down. Pools for your children? This resort has it, too. It features waterslides, a suspension bridge, a treehouse, falling buckets of water, and spray guns.

• Boulders Resort & Spa Scottsdale

This high-desert resort is a suitable place for outdoor adventures with your family. You can squash your sweat in rock climbing sites, hiking through Native American cliffs at the deserts, and a bike ride through the Saguaro cacti trail while staying in spacious villas.

You won’t miss your chance to look and capture a beautiful starry night in a stargazing session with the resort’s resident astronomer. You can play golf in championship-class golf courses and join the “Pebble Tees” short course for a more casual play.

• Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Its Christmas event celebration with a four million-strong LED light display, desert ice skating rink, and an enchanted Santa’s Secret Headquarters are what make this children-friendly place famous.

Adventurous group activities are up for you to explore, such as solar s’more roasts, dodgeball games, nature walks, delicate feasts, souvenir crafting; you name it, this resort probably has it all. You may bring your puppies as this place will greet them with its very own dog lobbies.

