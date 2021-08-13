Rufat Dadashov transferred from Phoenix Rising and joins FC Schalke 04 II

Fancy Crave

PHOENIX- The latest news from Rufat Dadashov, a striker for Phoenix Rising FC, stated that he had arrived at the final decision regarding the transfer of players to FC Schalke 04 II. On August 12, Phoenix Rising FC officially announced this.

"I'm happy for Rufat" said Phoenix Rising head coach Rick Schantz, who left an impression and hope for Rufat Dadashov.

According to further statements from the head coach, during his time as a Phoenix Rising player, Dadashov is a figure who has developed into a fantastic attacking player since he makes good use of his time at the club. He also believes that Dadashov will succeed in Germany, in his new club FC Schalke 04 II. Rick Schantz's wishes as head coach of Phoenix Rising are given to Rufat Dadashov to become a successful player in the future, and I wish him all the best for his development as a professional soccer player at FC Schalke 04 II.

The history of Dadashov, started his career with Phoenix Rising, started on his brilliant debut on March 7, 2020, where he managed to score three goals. It was an excellent achievement for a footballer who had just debuted at a club. During the 2020 season, he has scored 11 goals and provided four assists in the Western Conference Champions. Azerbaijani Rufat Dadashov participated in 18 of the total 20 Phoenix Rising matches. He made his name in third place in the team by creating 31 chances, just behind Jon Bakero, who created 36 chances, and Solomon Asante, who had 51 chances.

In his last season with Phoenix Rising, Dadashov recorded four goals and two assists in a total of 14 games.

Before playing for Phoenix Rising, in the 2018-2019 season, Dadashov played 52 games for the German third-division side Preußen Münster, and he recorded 14 goals and two assists.

Apart from playing for the club, Dadashov is also a player of the Azerbaijan National Team, and he has participated in 24 matches. With that number of appearances, Dadashov managed to score five goals during his international career.

