South Mountain Community Library is open on August 14th

PHOENIX- South Mountain Community Library (SMCL) is one of the libraries in Phoenix, which is also used as a public library and community college library. This library is used as a resource and research and information center facility by South Mountain Community College faculty students. In addition, this library also serves children, teenagers, and adults who want to use the resources in the library. South Mountain Community Library is the 17th branch of the entire Phoenix public library system.

The Phoenix Public Library is a system of 16 branch locations dedicated to providing a support system for individuals and communities in Phoenix. It contains the Burton Barr Central Library (BBCL), which is the city's main library. Anyone who uses the system's resources, such as open access to all credible information, develops empowerment. A dependable starter for knowledge platform, cultural experience, career readiness, education, entrepreneurship, and self-improvement are examples of these resources. Phoenix Public Library (PPL) distributes over 10 million library items every month and delivers over 1000 programs and workshops to children, teenagers, families, and even adults. The library is staffed by employees from both organizations, and users have access to practically all of the resources available from both.

There is no need to be worried if you want to attend the South Mountain Community Library but cannot due to the current pandemic. Since the library will reopen to the public on Saturday, August 14, 2021, with the following working hours:

Monday to Thursday, from 7.30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The library provides reservations for visitors on the Phoenix Public Library website for their convenience. If tourists are unable to make an online reservation or forget to do so, there is an on-the-spot reservation option available at the entry gate. This is conducted since the building's capacity for attendees is limited; thus, they limit the number of visitors who come.

Beside the operating hours and reservations, visitors are supposed to obey all applicable regulations, such as always wearing a mask when accessing library facilities, regardless of whether they got vaccinated or not.

