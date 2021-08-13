The Confusion Surrounds Covid-19 According to ASU Science Communication Expert

PHOENIX, AZ - An announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that masks should be worn indoors, whether you have been vaccinated or not. Due to this announcement, some people have concluded that vaccination does not work against the new delta variant of COVID-19.

Then, the media take a sudden report of the announcement, causing the White House has to go to the major media and ask them to rewrite the headline as well as the commentary.

An assistant professor in Social and Behavioral Sciences, Nicole Lee who also does research and published several articles about Science Communication, Environmental Communication, and the Journal of Communication Management responds to the CDC's announcement regarding miscommunication about COVID is generally not because of the CDC. The big problem the CDC is facing is people get information from several sources which causes some people to distrust the CDC.

“People are very often seeing or reading a headline and not getting that whole story,” said Nicole.In the interview, Nicole also stated that everyone who follows media knows that there will be less in-depth reporting due to few journalists' expertise in science and health, and technology.

However, according to Nicole Lee, people are still paying deep attention to COVID-19 news because it affects their daily activity and also their loved ones.

She explains that transparency, sharing as much information, and being open are important to improve communication. It can also build trust regarding Covid-19. Lastly, she stated that listening, engaging, and having conversations with several groups of people who disagree and maintaining the engagement can be really hard.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.