Tailor services you can find in Phoenix area

PHOENIX, AZ - Looking for someone who can help you fix, make, or alter your clothing? Don't worry, there are tailoring services in the Phoenix area for both men and women.

Brother's Tailors & Clothing Co.

4750 N Central Ave Suite 170 | 602-277-2402

Brother's Tailors & Clothing Co.'s owner is an award-winning Certified Master Tailor and Designer with over three decades of expertise in creating world-class men's garments. The firm offers a wide choice of ready-to-wear men's blazers, dress shirts, slacks, suits, and tuxedos, as well as a complete line of shoes and accessories to ensure that every ensemble looks polished and finished.

The firm offers skilled clothing design for hard-to-fit sizes and clientele with high-end tastes, ensuring a flawless fit every time and utilizing only the finest designer materials.

Alis Fashion Design

4151 N Marshall Way, Ste 4 | 480-823-1212

Alis Fashion Design is a well-known designer shop with a reputation for high quality, innovative designs, and world-class service. The company's proprietor is a talented designer with an amazing portfolio of custom-made bridal dresses, evening gowns, and theater costumes, all of which are meticulously produced to the highest standards.

Every customer starts with a design consultation to help the designer better understand his or her demands, style, and vision, followed by meticulous measuring to achieve a flawless fit. They also have a bridal gown, tuxedo, and wedding suit alterations service.

Artful Tailoring

2950 N Dobson Rd #8 | 480-709-7313

Custom suits, blazers, dress shirts, and men's wedding apparel are all available at Artful Tailoring. The firm has been providing clients with a great selection of customized and custom clothes for more than a decade, and only utilizes premium materials for a luxurious feel and years of trouble-free usage.

The company's tailors are experienced craftsmen who guarantee that every garment is a great fit, whether consumers require a sophisticated look for work or appreciate the beauty and luxury of custom-made women's apparel. When clients are arranging a wedding, the firm provides affordable, tailor-made suits to help the groom and groomsmen look their best on the big day.

