4 Thrift Shops You Can Visit In Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ- According to TIME, thrift shops started in the late 19th century when the industrial revolution produced mass clothing and because of that new clothes become affordable. People started to think that clothes as disposable things. Then the demand increase during The Great Depression.

Now, thrift shops are part of a $14.4 billion industry and you can find it everywhere including in Phoenix. Here are 8 thrift shops you can visit in Phoenix:

1. Sweet Salvage

Sweet Salvage is an antique store located in Melrose District of Phoenix to be exact is in 4648 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013, United States. Sweet Salvage was founded in 2011 and is a 4-day Vintage Home Decor Market.

2. The Bee’s Knees

If you are looking for used clothes and accessories, The Bee’s knees is a good place to go. They provide vintage to modern casual style. It is located at 2222 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006, United States. The customer claims that the place has great service and great selection.

3. Maggies’s Thrift

It is a thrift shop affiliated with a local nonprofit offering clothing, jewelry, and household goods. This shop is located at 1517 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006, United States. It shop opens from Monday to Friday from 10 AM until 3.30 PM. They also accepting unwanted items or used items during store hours.

4. Thrift To Thrive

Thrift To Thrive is located at 2205 E Eugie Terrace, Phoenix, AZ 85022, United States. You can visit this store from Tuesday until Saturday from 9.30 AM – 5.30 PM. You can shop, donate, and even volunteering in Thrift To Thrive during working hours. Thrive To Shop has a mission to change the lives of Arizona families for the better. They also have a Safe Sleep program that provides beds for children and youth in need.

