The Myth About Dominance in Dogs According to ASU Dog Behavioral Expert Clive Wynne

The concept of social hierarchy among animals is more or less taken for granted by researchers of animal behavior. Most social species have degrees of extremity that can vary greatly.

Talking about the relationship between human and dog, a trainer of dog celebrities, Cesar Millan has popularized the concept of dominance, by assuming that humans should establish their dominant status.

However, there is an argument against that. The argument assumes that dogs do not recognize dominance at all. There is no subtle interpretation of the unique social hierarchy between humans and dogs

Arizona State University (ASU) dog behavioral expert, Clive Wynne stated that a better understanding of the dynamic can improve the relationship with their canine counterparts.

The result of Wynne's extensive review of research into dog dominance is he concludes that it is true that dogs do experience it, however, how it works is very different between playing with themselves and when they live with humans. The research about dog dominance has just been published in Frontiers in Psychology.

Clive Wynne the director of Canine Science Collaboratory at ASU said the experience people have with dogs is that they are very loving friends.

“So how do we square that circle? How do we reconcile that when dogs live with dogs, they have very strong social hierarchies, but when they live with people, it doesn’t feel that way at all?” asked Wynne.

Wynne’s theory is that humans have a higher position than dogs. Humans control so many of dog’s resources and basic needs. Therefore, when dogs live with humans, they have no choice but to show deference.

Wynne suggested that if you wanted to train your dog, it is better to use positive training reinforcement. The training teaches dogs to associate desired actions with rewards. You do not need to show any dominance when they behave badly. Therefore the statement about humans needs to always show harsh dominance over their dogs is an outdated observation.

