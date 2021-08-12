6 Tips For Business Owners About Monsoon Safety

PHOENIX, AZ - According to Phoenix.org June 15 until September 30 is the official ‘monsoon season’ located in the Southwest. During this season there will be 3 dangers of monsoon season, there are Dust storms, flash floods, and lightning storms. The Phoenix fire department, Deputy Marshall Brian Scholl provides some tips for business owners about monsoon safety.

“Because if for some reason during monsoon, the monsoon damages your business and your business is closed for a while, that not only does it impact you as the business owner but also impacts your employees, all the businesses that support or support you and the city itself,” stated. Brian Scholl.

Here are a couple of tips for business owners from Brian Scholl that you can follow:

- CLEAN ROOF DRAINS AND GUTTERS

If you have a flat roof, make sure to remove all the debris from the flat roof, and clean out your roof drains. These flat roofs are not designed to have standing water, and the standing water can cause the roof to collapse. If the roof collapses, then you are going to damage your computers and your inventory inside the building. It is better for you to hire someone to go up on that roof and clean off all that debris and make sure those roof drains are clear.

- CLEAN OUT DRY WELLS

If you’ve got a dry well in your property, it is better to clean it out. The dry well is designed for the stormwater to go into. If the dry well is full, the stormwater can flood back into your building and cause damage.

- REPAIR ALL YOUR LANDSCAPING

The landscaping should be designed so it actually lets the water flow away from your building, as opposed to back into your building

- BACK UP ALL DATA

Back up all of your data. If for some reason your computer is broken due to the storm, or your roof collapses and takes out your computer, make sure you have that data backed up. So you can actually get back to work quicker

- GET A GENERATOR OR BATTERY BACK UP

Think about getting a generator, some sort of battery backup system. So, if for some reason the power goes out, all your vital processes and your computer system can keep on running, and keep your business going.

- HAVE A BINDER

In this binder, we want to make sure you have all the numbers you may need. You may need your insurance companies, your sprinkler contactor, a restaurant company, fire alarm companies. So, if something does bad happens to your business, you have this binder that can quickly go to, call all the contractors you need for help, and quickly get back into service. Keep this binder in multiple different locations so that no matter where you are, you have access to this binder.

These are some tips Deputy Marshall Brian Scholl has provided for business owners. Hopefully, with these few tips, the monsoon season will not impact your business negatively.

