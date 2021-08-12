Andrew Pielage’s photography of Frank Lloyd Wright’s “Sacred Spaces” debuts in Pennsylvania

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Andrew Pielage’s photography of Frank Lloyd Wright’s “Sacred Spaces” debuts at the Wright-designed synagogue in Pennsylvania. . The "Sacred Place" exhibition focused on exploring Wright's work through the lens of fear space and how Wright interpreted this idea through his architecture and design. This exhibition will take place from September 19, 2021, through January 17, 2022, at Beth Sholom Synagogue in Elkins Park, PA.

The Frank Lloyd Foundation in collaboration with the Beth Sholom Preservation Foundation organized an intimate exhibition, "Sacred Spaces". According to New York-based architectural writer and curator Sam Lubell, the "Sacred Place" exhibition will feature more than thirty photographs by Andrew Pielage from two dozen Wright sites. The selected pieces will be used to highlight the use of light and space to create a sacred space.

The exhibition on "Sacred Spaces" at the Beth Sholom Synagogue will also travel to other Frank Lloyd sites across the United States. In summer 2022 this exhibition will take place in Taliesin then in winter 2022 this exhibition will take place in Taliesin West and finally in 2023, this exhibition will take place in Fallingwater.

A piece of additional information about Beth Sholom Preservation Foundation, since its founding in Suburban Philadelphia, the foundation dedicated to educating and engaging the broader community about Frank Llyod Wright’s work and legacy.

Wright’s work is a belief that structure and space could create and convey cultural values. It leads Wright to create entirely new types of architecture. Wright’s legacy will continue to influence in the future.

