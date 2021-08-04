Starting this August, more pets could be affected due to the eviction moratorium

PHOENIX, AZ - Approximately 2,000 to 5,000 pets are at risk to be surrendered starting from next month due to the eviction moratorium that expired on July 31, based on multiple data resources. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the condition to this since last year.

With a crisis for renters across the country and low-income households approaching them, they can’t look past having to choose to keep their pet expenses or groceries. Especially in Maricopa County, the residents’ funds to provide for their pets are largely affected by the pandemic.

Bracing for this coming surge, seven animal welfare organizations across Arizona have taken into motion to form the Pet Housing Help AZ Task Force. Its goal is to press on the number of pet surrenders by providing resources needed for families to keep their furry family and created a centralized website: www.pethousinghelpaz.org

The Pet Housing Help AZ Task Force was formed to offer a community-wide solution to this community-wide problem, including:

- Expanding temporary foster programs for pet owners

- Increasing surrender prevention and intervention efforts

- Increasing collaboration with human and health service agencies and animal shelters

- Increasing education and awareness around the benefits of pet-friendly housing for landlords

Through the centralized website, with bi-lingual resources, pet owners in need of help, or those who wish to offer help can find each other here. Pet owners can sign up to rehome their pet or look for temporary foster until they can welcome them back home. And those pet parents looking to help can sign up to become their temporary pet parents.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.