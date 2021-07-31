Available apprenticeship programs in Arizona

Vance Osterhout/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ - Arizona Department of Economic Security shares several apprenticeship programs' benefits and tips for those who are not just looking for a job, but also a way of life.

Apprenticeship is a program that combines on-the-job training with relevant education. It can run anywhere from one to six years, with the majority lasting three to four years. After completing their chosen programs, apprentices will get a nationally recognized completion certificate, which will aid them in finding work in the future.

People who apply for the program must have commitment, ambition, determination, courage, and patience to complete it since it requires a lot of effort and is very competitive. The programs are available in a variety of fields, including healthcare, construction, information technology, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, and business services, to name a few.

Benefits of registering for an apprenticeship:

- Paycheck: An apprentice will start with a guaranteed starting salary that will rise over time as he or she learns new abilities.

- On the job training: An apprentice will be given practical on-the-job training in their chosen field.

- Education: Apprentices will get hands-on training and may be eligible for college credit, an associate's degree, or a bachelor's degree. In many situations, the employer pays for the lessons.

- National industry certification: When apprentices complete a career training program, they will be certified, and they will be able to take their certification anyplace in the United States.

When planning to apply for an apprenticeship, don't forget to inquire with the apprenticeship programs or companies to see whether and when fresh applications are accepted. Find out what papers you'll need to apply and request that they send you information about their programs.

Furthermore, examine the company's website and informational materials, and don't be hesitant to clarify anything you don't understand.

You can find some active apprenticeship programs in this link.

