5 places to find best hot dogs in Phoenix

Mateusz Feliksik/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ - Phoenix has everything from classic footlongs, trendy flatbread to unique Sonoran hot dogs slung from kiosks and storefronts. Take your family and friends to check out these top 5 hot dog spots in the Phoenix metro area.

- Nogales Hot Dogs

1945 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix | 602-527-0208

The famous food stand is a no-frills roadside attraction that draws late-night crowds for its budget-friendly Sonoran-style meals. The Sonoran Dog, for example, is made with mesquite-smoked bacon, pinto beans, onions, tomatoes, and mayonnaise, and topped with cotija cheese.

If that doesn't satisfy your dog desire, visit the condiment bar, which is stocked with chilies, mushrooms, various salsas, cilantro, and more cheese.

- Simon's Hot Dogs

4280 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale | 480-426-9218

Go to Simon's Hot Dogs for Colombian-style hot dogs, commonly known as perro caliente colombiano. These are hot dogs like no other with beef or pork sausages, with its vegan and vegetarian alternatives available, topped with pineapple, mozzarella cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, and crushed potato chips.

- Hot Dog Shack at Arizona Biltmore Golf Club

2400 E. Missouri Ave., Phoenix | 602-955-9655

This hot dog shack has been selling Vienna beef dogs at this east Phoenix icon for more than 40 years. In 2018, the wiener shop was inducted into the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame, honoring longstanding manager Dick Bates for his devotion to the speciality hot dog industry and longevity in dishing up golf resort classics, like the Biltmore Dog.

- Detroit Coney Grill

16 W Adams St., Phoenix | 602-253-0292

930 W. Broadway Rd., Tempe | 480-219-7430

Detroit Coney Grill, a Yelp Top 100 restaurant, is known for its made-from-scratch cuisine. Its sausages are all hand-tied and rolled, produced with quality cuts of beef and wrapped in all-natural sheepskin. A real Detroit Coney Dog or a loose meat Detroit Coney Dog with chili, mustard, and onions are among the available options.

- Portillo's

65 S McClintock Dr., Tempe | 480-967-7988

10574 N 90th St., Scottsdale | 480-451-2888

Portillo's is the place to go if you want to enjoy all-beef Vienna dogs the Chicago way. A giant dog from Portillo's comes with everything, from mustard, relish, celery salt, freshly chopped onions, sliced red ripe tomatoes, kosher pickle, to sport peppers, all heaped atop a freshly steamed poppy seed bun. You can also go further with its giant chili cheese dog, which consists entirely of chili, cheese, and raw onions.

