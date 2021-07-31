Visit these 5 cocktail bars in Phoenix

Proriat Hospitality/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ — There are few places in the Phoenix metro area that have perfected their mixing and cocktail recipes to the point that they can provide a menu of drinks that even the pickiest drinkers will love. Check out these selected cocktail bars for your simple weekend plan.

- Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour

1 W Jefferson St. Phoenix, AZ 85003 | (602) 340-1924

It's difficult to discuss cocktails in Arizona without mentioning Bitter & Twisted, a now-legendary downtown establishment that's been gaining local and worldwide praise for its broad cocktail menu and welcoming ambiance since 2014. While choosing favorites from the more than sixty cocktail options might be difficult, the sweet and zesty Lemongrass Collins—prepared with house-infused lemongrass vodka, fresh lemon juice, vanilla liqueur, vanilla sugar, and ginger beer—is a good place to start.

- AZ/88

7353 E Scottsdale Mall, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 | (480) 994-5576

There's nowhere better known for a superb martini than AZ/88, which has been serving the classic cocktail since 1988. Over the years, it's also been home to a number of eye-catching artworks, so even those who've been coming to the pub for more than three decades can still find something new to appreciate. The bar offers more than two dozen martini varieties, but the house original is a no-brainer: customize it to your liking with gin or vodka and your choice of olives, cocktail onions or a lemon twist.

- The Ostrich

10 N San Marcos Pl #B1, Chandler, AZ 85225 | (480) 917-4903

With an ambiance that blends 1920s rustic elegance and a life-size ostrich décor, this speakeasy-style bar is putting Chandler's cocktail scene on the map. Dr. AJ Chandler, the city's creator, once used it as an ostrich feather storage facility. The French 75, prepared with Chandon Brut, Rouge cognac, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, and a lemon twist, is one of the bar's signature drinks.

- Blue Clover Distillery

7042 E Indian School Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85251 | (480) 946-1062

Everyone knows that the spirits are what create a drink, and this distillery and bar start with the best gin and vodka from the area. The tasting area has a pleasant, laid-back vibe and a menu full of vibrant, citrus-forward drinks. The Glad Eye is a fantastic cocktail made with Blue Clover's own premium grapefruit vodka, Aperol, lemon, Prosecco and lavender bitters.

- Pigtails Downtown

1 E Washington St #128, Phoenix, AZ 85004 | (602) 675-4416

In Pigtails, there's something on the menu for everyone. A cold brew shot or the Jalisco Old Fashioned, which includes barrel-aged tequila, Demerara and tiki bitters, as well as a little of orange and lemon, are some of their signature drinks that you should definitely try.

