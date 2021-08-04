Sedona, AZ

Best ways to spend your week in Sedona

SEDONA, AZ - Sedona is known across the world for its breathtaking landscape, hiking trails, and art. Here are some action-packed activities that you can try if you want to experience the city to the fullest in just one week.

- Day 1: Hike to a vortex for a glimpse of Sedona.

Spending your day surrounded by red rocks and panoramic views is the best way to get to know the town. Choose from a variety of routes ranging from simple to intermediate in difficulty from Sedona's 7 Vistas.

For lunch, visit Pisa Lisa in downtown Sedona to fill up your stomach. A selection of wood-fired pizzas made using locally sourced ingredients is available. In the evening, you can get comfortable by the campfire at Tiny Camp, or stay the night at one of the many local hotel alternatives.

- Day 2: Take an epic art stroll, swim in Oak Creek, and stargaze.

Start your day with Creekside Coffee, which offers a spectacular view of the surrounding red rocks and Oak Creek from beneath a canopy of cottonwoods.

After breakfast, visit more than 15 art galleries exhibiting local and international artists along the Sedona Walking Trail. Travel to Grasshopper Point in the afternoon for a day spent on Oak Creek. Alternatively, proceed 1.8 miles up the road to Garland's Indian Jewelry for some shopping therapy.

After sunset, join the professionals at Sedona Stargazing to stare at faraway galaxies through high-powered telescopes and learn why Sedona is ranked as a Dark Sky destination.

- Day 3: Mountain biking after a hot air balloon ride.

Back to nature on your third day. Start by visiting Red Rock Balloon Adventures and they'll carry you high over Sedona's red rocks for a bird's-eye vista you'll never forget.

After lunch, rent a full-suspension bike from one of Sedona's many mountain bike outfitters. There is certainly something for every sort of rider.

Another alternative for the afternoon is to walk the trails of Red Rock State Park, a wildlife refuge where visitors may see javelina, mule deer, bobcats, and other animals. End your daring endeavors with a speciality beer and a crowd-pleasing chicken sandwich from Sedona Beer Company.

- Day 4: History time and a relaxing spa in the afternoon

Visit a few significant historical and architectural sites to broaden your understanding of the area on your fourth day. First, go to the Sedona Heritage Museum, then take the steps up to the Chapel of the Holy Cross. Continue on to Cottonwood in the afternoon, where the Tuzigoot National Monument will transport you even farther back in time.

When you get back to town, get your aura read, or relax at one of the numerous local spas and wellness facilities. L'Auberge Sedona offers a wide range of luxury treatments, including revitalizing seasonal specials.

- Day 5: Allow a local to drive and go wine sampling.

Hire a Pink Jeep Tour to take you on a white-knuckle ride across some of the most difficult terrain in the area for your fifth day treat. As your driver skilfully navigates rocks and roots to take you to some of the most picturesque locations in town, you'll be astounded by the beauty of the scenery as well as his expertise.

In the afternoon, go wine tasting. Over thirteen tasting rooms, including Winery 1912 and Burning Tree Cellars, are located in Sedona and the adjacent villages of Cottonwood, Clarkdale, and Jerome.

- Day 6: Golfing at Sedona's greens.

On your final day, play a game of golf to cap it all off. Sedona has four breathtaking golf courses, ranging from 9-hole par-3 courses to 18-hole championship courses. Lastly, stop at Red Rock Crossing later that day to shoot the famous Cathedral Rock at sunset.

