An ASU study shows that laundry and dish pods aren't really biodegradable

Bianca Jordan/Unsplash

TEMPE, AZ - Two researchers from Arizona State University or ASU has recently conducted a study related to polyvinyl alcohol or PVA, which is used for various detergent products packaging. PVA is a synthetic polymer and has been around since the early 1930s and is water-soluble.

Many manufacturers chose PVA for easier detergent packaging. These manufacturers claim that PVA is biodegradable. However, for PVA to be biodegradable, it has to be under certain conditions. PVA will also emit ethylene, a chemical that is based on fossil-fuel material.

Charlie Rolsky, the first co-author of the new study that is published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, said that the conditions that PVA needed to biodegrade is on the opposite with the conventional water treatment in the U.S. Rolsky is a postdoctoral researcher with ASU Biodesign Center for Sustainable Macromolecular Material and Manufacturing.

Rolsky added, "We can look at the literature and assess how much PVA is breaking down, and in what section of the wastewater treatment plant." Rolsky then combined that with how much wastewater is generated in the U.S. and how many of the laundry and dish pods are used in the U.S. each year.

By combining the two variables mentioned, we can count the percentage of PVA that is untreated and released. In the study that has been published in June 2021, 75% of PVA in the U.S. is untreated each year. That is equal to 8,000 tons of plastic material being dumped into landfills and waterways.

Another co-author of the study, Varun Kelkar, who is pursuing a Ph.D. and associate researcher of the Biodesign Center for Environmental Health Engineering, stated that many manufacturers hire outside firms to make a specific biological environment that is suitable to make PVA degradable. As result, they freely claim the PVA they are using is biodegradable.

Kelkar also added their study shows that most of PVA just went through the treatment plant. The PVA could completely biodegrade if the conditions are supportive and won't be degraded in certain conditions, such as in a cooler temperature where bacterial activity is lower.

From the study, both researchers ask us to look more closely at what they claim about biodegradable on their PVA and rethink whether these manufacturers are allowed to claim their biodegradable labels.

