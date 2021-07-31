Eat at locals' favorite spots in Scottsdale

Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández/Unsplash

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Scottsdale boasts approximately 800 eateries in its downtown area alone, earning it a reputation as one of Arizona's top gourmet destinations. With this helpful guide, discover the city's greatest culinary scene where locals love to eat.

- Karsen's Grill

7246 E 1st St #101, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 | 480-990-7660

Karsen's Grill, a small neighborhood tavern in downtown Scottsdale, has a loyal following of locals who come for the American pub fare. It's a great location to get a fast bite to eat in Old Town. The bar is known for its sumptuous burgers, hot dogs, and wings, which are all served in massive amounts. Spend your afternoon with a bottle of beer while watching a game.

- Butters Pancakes & Cafe

8300 N Hayden Rd f104, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 | 480-629-4333

Butters Pancakes & Cafe is locals' favorite breakfast and lunch spot. With its delectable pancakes, waffles, French toast, and crepes, Butters Pancakes & Cafe is a fantastic location to satiate your sweet tooth. This family-friendly café has a brunch menu for children as well as traditional breakfast and lunch meals for adults. Enjoy your delicious breakfast alongside freshly squeezed juices or a beverage from their well-stocked coffee bar. Because the café is frequently busy, phone ahead to be placed on the waiting list.

- Franco’s Italian Caffe

4327 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 | 480-481-7614

Franco’s is a must-visit for those looking for real Italian cuisine and wines in Scottsdale. This family-owned trattoria serves a menu of Florence-style cuisine. The owner enjoys working at the restaurant and is frequently seen visiting tables and checking on patrons. A reservation is required if you're going on a busy night.

- Diego Pops

4338 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 | 480-970-1007

Just one block from the Arizona Canal, you can find a trendy Mexican eatery with a vibrant vibe. Diego's delectable tacos, which you can get a la carte with a choice of ingredients or in a bowl if you want a heartier lunch, are a must-try in Scottsdale. The place also provides daily happy hour bargains that include both beer and food discounts. Locals love to gather around its outdoor fireplace and brightly colored seats.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.