Shemer Art Center Upcoming Workshops from August to October

Eddy Klaus/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ—Shemer Art Center scheduled upcoming workshops with limited available spaces for adults ages 18 and above. These workshops are intended for all levels, from beginner to advanced, featuring Jane Kelsey-Mapel, and John Erwin. Check the following list to catch a glimpse.

1. Fur and Feathers with Jane Kelsey-Mapel

This two-day workshop highlights a basic ceramic sculpting technique for all experience levels. Students will create a sculpture of their favorite animal or pet with their own style, whether it's abstract, realistic, or even bizarre. They will use their own hands to make form, texture, and detail on the first day, then apply translucent glaze on the second day.

Price: $245 plus $25 material fee

Date: September 11, 2021, 9:30 - 4:00 p.m & September 18, 2021, 9:30 - 12:30 p.m.

2. Wine & Watercolor with John Erwin

This continuous workshop emphasizes watercolor painting techniques from basic to advanced. With a fun and comfortable atmosphere, students will create at least one beautiful painting for just a few hours. Appetizers and beverages will be provided at this workshop.

Price: $30

Date: September 16, 2021, 6:00 - 8 p.m & October 21, 2021, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

3. Day of the Dead Skulls with Jane Kelsey-Mapel

This workshop highlights a Mexican holiday event, Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), to commemorate their deceased loved ones. Students will follow this tradition by creating colorful ceramic skulls made from clay. The skull will be made in the first session and colored in the second session. The final piece will be ready for pick up before commemoration day.

Price: $190

Date: October 16, 2021, 9:30 - 4:00 p.m & October 23, 2021, 9:30 - 12:30 p.m.

Only 10 spaces are available for each session, so register before they run out.

