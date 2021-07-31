After Dark Park, a fundraising event by Downtown Tempe Foundation

TEMPE, AZ - Every Saturday from June 19 to September 11, the After Dark Park event will entertain the downtown Tempe area in Phoenix with live music performances, outdoor activities, and some quality time with the whole family at 6th Street Park.

This event is organized by Downtown Tempe Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that produces events and charity programs, from The Tempe Festival of the Arts, The Fantasy of Lights parades, 6th Street Market, to Beyond the Bricks.

There is a live beer and wine garden every week, as well as a unique lineup of entertainment, music and live events. The Pedal Haus Brewery will provide you with local beer and wine on-site, but please note that they only serve cashless transactions. For some bites, order takeaway at one of the many local restaurants.

You can also participate in fun games that are varied every week. From Mini Golf with 18 holes, Jumbo Glow games, to ASU Football Game to watch, this is definitely something you can enjoy with the whole family.

The event will be held from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. and all entries are free. If you need further information, you may contact on (480) 355-6068 or visit this link. You can also follow all its social networks to keep up to date with the latest information.

Find parking options during the event or ride your way on one of the public transportation options listed here.

