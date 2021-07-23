Phoenix own first drag race queen, Joey Jay

cottonbro

Phoenix, AZ - Late last year, the Emmy Award-Winning show, RuPaul’s drag race announced their contestants for Season 13, and Phoenicians could not be prouder to have their very first queen selected for the race.

Only four years ago, Joey Jay moved from Wisconsin to Phoenix for a show that her friend offered her to perform drag at. Today, the queen is still the performer Phoenician look forward to at local drag scenes and even hosts regularly on Fridays at The 4SOME Revue show at Kobalt.

Jay wasn’t always the out and proud queen that she is today when performing her drag. Being chosen as one of the contestants at RPDR was definitely her boost of confidence.

“The first time I performed in Phoenix, I was incredibly nervous,” she said.

After RPDR, not only was she able to show the world her ‘whacky, crazy, an adrenaline rush’ queen persona, she also said, "I learned that if I ever question my look or aesthetic, to just remember that I was selected for the show because I was being myself."

Phoenix is not just the birthplace of her drag for Jay, she has also become fond of her newfound hometown for its beautiful cityscape, lively neighborhood, and supportive people. She found herself home, especially as she has a Mother Nature-loving take on Phoenix’s terrain.

"I am always talking about the hikes and the weather," she admitted. "I have never lived anywhere where I can wear shorts year-round or drive 10 minutes from home and climb the top of a mountain. Phoenix is such a beautiful city."

Although (spoiler alert), Jay was “Sashay-Away”-ed by mama Ru at the end of episode five of season 13, Jay has carried the pride in taking on shows at her newfound hometown, Phoenix.

