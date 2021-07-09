Sustainable Professionals for Sustainable Phoenix

Anthony Shkraba/Pexels

PHOENIX, AZ - Albeit its reputation for being the least sustainable city in the world, Phoenix could still rise and change its sustainable future through the hands of its young professionals. Living sustainably does take effort, but truly even the smallest action that the individual and business level can make makes a difference!

In the spirit of sustainability, these are the tips and tricks that Phoenicians can do to save the earth, money, all while contributing to the community.

Energy and water use

If immediate actions are not taken for its sustainability, Phoenix could face a future with rising temperatures, drought, and less water. These actions might need a little adjusting to apply on a daily, but it’ll all be worth saving for Phoenix’s future days.

Start by turning off lights and unplug unused appliances. Take shorter showers and turn off the water in between showering, brushing teeth, and shaving. Use heat-tolerant plants in the yard and go for xeriscaping over turfgrass. Not only will planting native plants entice birds and reptiles to the yard, but it will also reduce water costs. Last but not least, compost food and yard waste.

Recycling

As it turned out, data says that only 10 percent of plastics are recycled ever. While there has been no major progress in expediting recycling, reducing plastic consumption should be the focus instead.

Reduce plastic by using renewable bags and do your grocery shopping with a “green eye”. Opt-out of straws at restaurants and avoid plastic water bottles at all costs.

If plastic use is unavoidable, and recycling is due, check up on what types of plastics can be recycled in the city. So, take a second and do a double check on the bottom of your items for the magic PET number. Be sure to wash and dry the items before tossing them in the bin, even a minor slip-up can contaminate a load of recycling. Plastic waste impacts the health of the ecosystems, and communities.

Leading with sustainability

96 percent of the world’s top companies take notes of their sustainability performance. The virtual world shift ignites changes that aids sustainability as young professionals are looking to where they can take initiatives to excel in their career while helping preserve the earth.

Start a green team at the office and come up with suggestions to improve the office's sustainability. Check in with the management and let them know that this is a growth area. Get involved on the strategy side to understand the impact of the business on the environment and what can be done.

We must grow right to ensure we are resilient, inclusive, and healthy for the future communities of Phoenix. Let’s ditch our old label and create a new one – the most sustainable city in America.

