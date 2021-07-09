Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award given to Phoenix's own Devin Booker

Julia Larson/Pexels

PHOENIX, AZ - The NBA has chosen Devin Booker, guard to Phoenix Suns, as the winner of the 2020-21 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente.

The selection was made through two processes, first the 12-day long period of public voting by fans, second, by the NBA executive panel. Booker was deemed exceptional for his community outreach in the greater Phoenix area over the past several months.

Throughout this season, Booker through his initiative: Devin Booker Starting Five Initiative, expanded his dedication to the Phoenix community by donating $500,000 to five Arizona community groups, concentrating on the improvements of lives of local youth and families.

Booker granted the five different youth-serving nonprofits in Arizona each $100,000 annually, for five consecutive years, which made the initiative commit a total of $2,500,000 donations. The grant was given to help address critical funding needs following the pandemic and support their respective efforts to improve the lives of local youth and families.

During his entire career with Phoenix, Booker has been noted to commit significant support to youth and families across the Valley through COVID-19 relief, guesting as a coach for wheelchair and youth basketball programs, and making annual visits to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

In 2020, he was named a Special Olympics Global Ambassador, actively promoting inclusion through sport and continuing to participate in events with Special Olympics Arizona. At the 2016 and 2017 NBA Draft Lottery, he selected deserving young athletes to accompany him as his guest.

The Suns and NBA award Booker prior to Game 2 of the NBA Finals 2021 presented by YouTube TV on Thursday, July 8 on ABC. Additionally, the Devin Booker Starting Five Initiative through Phoenix Suns Charities will receive a $25,000 contribution from the NBA and Kaiser Permanente.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.