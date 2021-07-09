Arizona children's summer survival guide

Meritt Thomas/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ - Summer vacation is here. With more than 2 months of summer leave from school, it can be challenging for parents to keep their children occupied and entertained. Here are some activities that could help children survive the boredom of summer:

Arachnids

If your kids like spiders, the Art & Science of Arachnids is a great event to attend. The new exhibit at the Arizona Science Center comprises three themed cubes (science, art, and culture) containing 100 live arachnids. Visitors may also make their own spider web, create a predator or prey robot, perform hands-on investigations in the Spider Lab, learn about silk, try on a Kevlar vest, discover how arachnids develop, and more. The event is available through January 2, 2022.

Astronomy

The Dorrance Planetarium at the Arizona Science Center is a great place to learn about the universe this summer. If you're feeling particularly inspired by the universe, you can also head to Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, the University of Arizona's Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium in Tucson, or the Mount Lemmon SkyCenter to gaze at the galaxy from a lower altitude during its SkyNights Stargazing Program on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights.

Random Letter Project

When the pandemic struck, Colleen Schwab, a Scottsdale businesswoman, began working on a new side project called Pen Pal Life, which has since grown into The Random Letter Project. It's a free and entertaining way to share your thoughts and have them returned to you by a random individual from someplace else on the planet. Every month, a thought-provoking writing prompt is provided. Participants in the Random Letter Project are of all ages from nine different nations, and their home addresses are kept private.

Creepy Critters

Every summer, the city parks and state parks in Greater Phoenix provide nocturnal activities for the adventurous. On Thursday, July 8, at 6:40 p.m., Skyline Regional Park in Buckeye will hold a one-mile Venomous Creatures of Arizona Hike. Snakes, gila monsters, scorpions, and other creatures are among the topics covered. On July 17, a scorpion hunt will be held in Lost Dutchman State Park at 7:30 p.m. After learning about scorpions from a ranger, take a black light out into the desert night. Closed-toed shoes with a sturdy sole are suggested.

Great Wolf Lodge

This indoor waterpark resort in Scottsdale's Salt River Fields is the ideal spot for kids to enjoy water rides without getting burnt on the 120-degree pavement. Overnight accommodations include access to the waterpark's massive water slides and indoor pools, as well as complimentary Story Time and Yoga Tails programs in the lobby. Depending on resort occupancy, day passes are occasionally offered.

