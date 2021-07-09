PetSmart is hiring on July 14

Cytonn Photography/Unsplash

PetSmart, the world's biggest specialized pet retailer providing services and solutions for pets' lifelong requirements, has announced a National Hiring Day on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at all of its retail and distribution centers sites.

PetSmart provides health and wellness benefits, tuition reimbursement, and savings of up to 50% for qualified employees. Open opportunities range from retail workers to grooming salon stylists to distribution center team members.

PetSmart's strategy is built on three important characteristics - talent, culture, and community – with a strong career path and a firm commitment to inclusion and belonging. The award-winning culture and strapping tenure demonstrate the company's profound respect for its employees and everyone's shared passion for animals.

"We want to make this as simple as possible – anyone can head to their local PetSmart (even with their furry best friend!) and get an interview on the spot," said Erick Goldberg, Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer. "We're looking to add 6,000 associates across our 1,600 stores. This is an exciting time to be part of our team, and if you're a pet lover, there's no better place to work."

Although PetSmart is dedicated to the health and safety of its customers, their pets, and the communities in which it operates, face coverings are no longer needed for fully vaccinated persons at any of their U.S. sites. However, any hopeful candidates or visitors who have not been completely vaccinated shall continue to conceal their faces while in the facilities.

Visit their website for more information on career possibilities and this link to discover more about PetSmart employee perks.

